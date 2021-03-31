First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 59,677 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

