First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 112.2% in March

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

