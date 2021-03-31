First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 112.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit