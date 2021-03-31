Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 75.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 333.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 322,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 248,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

