Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.02

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 9475364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

FLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $513.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

