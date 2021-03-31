Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

FLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

FLY stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $513.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.45 million. Research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

