Fortuna Hits Market Cap of $406,354.82 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Fortuna has a total market cap of $406,354.82 and $217.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

