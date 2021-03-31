Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,621,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,587,000.

Shares of FLGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,697. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

