Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

