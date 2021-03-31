Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $57,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

FCX opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

