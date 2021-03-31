Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.