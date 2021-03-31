FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. 16,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

