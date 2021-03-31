FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 5th

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FTAAU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.82.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Athena Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.