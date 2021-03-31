Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.29. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 248,896 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $95.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fuel Tech news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

