FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 69.69 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -10.10 Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FuelCell Energy and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 4 0 0 1.67 Romeo Power 1 0 2 0 2.33

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.26%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.01%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.33, meaning that its stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Romeo Power beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

