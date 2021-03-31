FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$52.24 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$37.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.45. The firm has a market cap of C$16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

