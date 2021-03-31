FY2021 Earnings Forecast for KB Home Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

