FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Investment analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

ACA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

