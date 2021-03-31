Gala Reaches Market Cap of $177.84 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Gala has a market cap of $177.84 million and $488,616.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 611,277.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00275010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00899610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00077137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031016 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

