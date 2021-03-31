Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 4,508.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.81% of Gamida Cell worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMDA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

