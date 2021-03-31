Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Short Interest Update

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPZY remained flat at $$17.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Gaztransport & Technigaz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

