GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $844.95

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.95 ($11.04) and traded as high as GBX 872.17 ($11.39). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13), with a volume of 647,867 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 844.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 842.54.

Get GB Group alerts:

In related news, insider Natalie Gammon acquired 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.