Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Genpact has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

