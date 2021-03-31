Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GENSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

GENSF stock remained flat at $$69.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Genus has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

