Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 25,691,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.