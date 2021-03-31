Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,400 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.