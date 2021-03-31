Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.36

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

GLAPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

