Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 143,206 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 638.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,206 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.21% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.