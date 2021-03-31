Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 93.7% in March

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

