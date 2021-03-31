Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 93.7% in March

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.