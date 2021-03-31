Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $159.37 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $239.79 million and $1.28 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $159.37 or 0.00269839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

Buying and Selling Gnosis

