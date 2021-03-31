GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.62. 1,277,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,930. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

