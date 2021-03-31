Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $219,931.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00334907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00813027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029572 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

