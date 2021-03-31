GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $140,285.28 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $140,285.28 and $960.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005765 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

