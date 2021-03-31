GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $6.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Insiders sold a total of 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 5,199,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

