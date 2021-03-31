Gourmet Galaxy Price Reaches $3.12 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $4.33 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 611,277.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00275010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00899610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00077137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

