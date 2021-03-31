Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and $1,143.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00325919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.