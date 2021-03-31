Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $782.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

