Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 458 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 121,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 230,969 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 28,101,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,728,761,000 after purchasing an additional 529,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

