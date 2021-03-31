GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSX. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.12.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 288.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

