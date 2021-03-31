Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

