Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

