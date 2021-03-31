Harmony Reaches One Day Volume of $179.72 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Harmony has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $179.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00631503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,979,500,517 coins and its circulating supply is 9,386,544,517 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

