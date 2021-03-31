Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HRVSF stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRVSF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

