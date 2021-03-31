Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €61.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

