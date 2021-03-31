HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit