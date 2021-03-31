HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $5.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

