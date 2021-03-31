H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.29

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 6443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

