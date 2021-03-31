Head to Head Review: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get BioForce Nanosciences alerts:

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Harvard Bioscience -6.51% 4.29% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Harvard Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 534.52 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience $116.18 million 1.87 -$4.69 million $0.12 45.50

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harvard Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Harvard Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harvard Bioscience has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems for use with custom amplifier configurations, vivo-systems solution for in vivo recordings with microelectrode arrays, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings from microelectrode arrays in vitro; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.