Head to Head Review: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) vs. BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.50 billion 1.39 -$415.00 million $1.69 14.95 BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.77 -$9.18 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -2.38% 22.28% 3.45% BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nielsen and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 4 6 0 2.60 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Volatility and Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nielsen beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices. It also provides B2IQ Edge and Cloud Suite, a collection of software components that securely connects edge devices and non-connected assets to the cloud; B2IQ Cloud Base that offers automatic registration of B2IQ Edge devices with the cloud; B2IQ Edge, a compact and edge client that supports bi-directional communication between devices, sensors, and cloud components; B2IQ Gateway, which supports bi-directional communication between constrained devices and the cloud; and B2IQ Edge Modules that includes B2IQ Modbus connector for industrial assets, the B2IQ Canbus connector for automotive assets, and the B2IQ SAE 1939 Canbus connector for diesel assets. In addition, the company offers various professional services, such as operating system (OS) upgrade and porting, embedded OS support, field upgrade consulting, OS lockdown, and Microsoft Azure Sphere engineering services, as well as Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise training services. Further, it develops, deploys, and operates IoT systems for various businesses. The company serves OEMs, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

