Head to Head Survey: ENI (NYSE:E) versus Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Resources and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99% ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.69 $96.89 million $0.77 7.27 ENI $79.58 billion 0.56 $165.76 million $1.79 13.64

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 6 7 0 2.54 ENI 3 5 4 0 2.08

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $6.76, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than ENI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats ENI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About ENI

