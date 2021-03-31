Head-To-Head Survey: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EverQuote alerts:

60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 3.97 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -123.93 Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.24 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -26.13

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EverQuote and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 65.50%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.22%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

EverQuote beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.