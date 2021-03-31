Helix (HLIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Helix has a market cap of $247,573.25 and approximately $21.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

